Ceremony in remembrance of dead victims of traffic accidents held in Hoa Binh
The National Traffic Safety Committee and the People’s Committee of Hoa Binh province jointly organised a ceremony on November 19 to commemorate people who lost their lives in traffic accidents.
Ceremony in remembrance of dead victims of traffic accidents held in Hoa Binh (Photo: VNA)Hoa Binh (VNA) - The National Traffic Safety Committee and the People’s Committee of Hoa Binh province jointly organised a ceremony on November 19 to commemorate people who lost their lives in traffic accidents.
In response to the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR), held on the third Sunday of November each year under Resolution A/64/L.44 of the UN General Assembly, Vietnam along with countries around the world organises response activities to commemorate those died in traffic accidents. This is the 12th event of this kind held in Vietnam.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang expressed his condolences to families of traffic accident victims in Vietnam, saying that losses caused by traffic accidents are irreparable
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
The painful sequelae left by traffic accidents are an indelible obsession for victims and their families, he said, adding that damage caused by traffic accidents has been negatively affecting the country's socio-economic development.
On behalf of the Government and the Prime Minister, Thang, who is also Standing Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, urged Party committees, authorities, organisations, and relevant agencies at all levels to take stronger measures in order to enhance the effectiveness of State management in ensuring traffic safety with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the lives, health, property, peaceful and happy lives of the people.
He also called on people to be self-disciplined and seriously comply with traffic rules so as to create a truly safe and friendly traffic environment.
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and representatives of ministries and sectors, and the provincial authorities presented 20 helmets to students of the Hoa Binh Ethnic Boarding High School.
Statistics show that in the first 10 months of this year, traffic accidents killed 5,496 people and injures 6,973 others in Vietnam./.