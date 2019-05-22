The Vu A Dinh Award 2019 is presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 22 (Photo: tienphong.vn)

– The Vu A Dinh Award, which is dedicated to honouring contributors to ethnic minority communities, had its 10th anniversary marked with a ceremony in Hanoi on May 22.Former Vice President of Vietnam and Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund Truong My Hoa said the fund, named after a young Mong ethnic hero in the resistance war against France, was set up in 1999 to support ethnic minority students and help with training human resources for remote areas.Since then, 80,000 scholarships have been granted and numerous activities have been carried out, becoming a source of spiritual support for students nationwide to overcome difficulties and pursue education.In 2009, the fund launched the Vu A Dinh Award to honour ethnic individuals with remarkable achievements in learning, scientific research, culture, and sports, as well as collectives with practical contributions to mountainous, coastal, and insular areas.This award has been presented to 127 people from 36 ethnic groups and 71 collectives so far, Hoa noted.She also highlighted some award winners, including Vang A Me of Mong ethnicity in Son La province, who has devoted himself to studying local herbal plants; Tran Le Quynh Nhi of Pa Hy ethnicity in Thua Thien-Hue province, who had outstanding academic results and received the Vu A Dinh Award twice; Truong Van Mao of Tho ethnicity in Nghe An province, who won the award thrice for his excellent achievements in Pencak Silat competitions; and Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie of Ede ethnicity in Dak Lak province who has inspired young people to contribute to society.At the ceremony, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Le Quoc Phong said the 10-year path has affirmed the prestige, quality, and influence of the Vu A Dinh Award among young ethnics and the whole society. He also praised the award’s contributions, as well as the outstanding accomplishments of the award winners.On this occasion, 13 individuals and eight collectives were presented with the Vu A Dinh Award 2019.–VNA