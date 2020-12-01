Ceremony marks 100th birth anniversary of late President Le Duc Anh
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense in commemoration of late President Le Duc Anh at General Le Duc Anh’s Cultural House in Ban Mon village, Loc An commune, Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province (the late President’s hometown) (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders, former leaders of the Party and State offer incense to commemorate late President Le Duc Anh at General Le Duc Anh’s Cultural House in Ban Mon village, Loc An commune, Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders, former leaders of the Party and State offer incense to commemorate late President Le Duc Anh at General Le Duc Anh’s Cultural House in Ban Mon village, Loc An commune, Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders, former leaders of the Party and State offer incense to commemorate late President Le Duc Anh at General Le Duc Anh’s Cultural House in Ban Mon village, Loc An commune, Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders, former leaders of the Party and State offer incense to commemorate late President Le Duc Anh at General Le Duc Anh’s Cultural House in Ban Mon village, Loc An commune, Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and other delegates attend an exhibition on late President Le Duc Anh and his revolutionary career (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other delegates visit an exhibition on late President Le Duc Anh and his revolutionary career (Photo: VNA)
-
Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and representatives of the Vietnam People’s Army attend the anniversary (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other delegates visit an exhibition on late President Le Duc Anh and his revolutionary career (Photo: VNA)