At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the capital city of Hanoi on July 13 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its recognition as ‘City for Peace’ by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) (July 16).



Twenty years ago, Hanoi was honoured by the UNESCO with the title during a ceremony held in La Paz, the capital city of Bolivia. So far, Hanoi has still been the only capital in Asia-Pacific to receive the recognition.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said with cultural diversity, improving business climate, stable defence and security, Hanoi has been well-known worldwide as a safe and friendly destination.



He hailed the recognition as a political event of important significance, contributing to improving the stature of Vietnam and Hanoi in particular on the international arena.



With achievements over the past two decades, he said Hanoi is preparing dossiers to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, thus making it easier to popularise its images in diverse areas.



UNESCO’s Assistant Director General for External Relations Firmin Edouard Matoko lauded strides in bilateral cooperation between the UNESCO and Vietnam over the past two decades, and expressed his belief that the city is well-positioned to become a centre of creativity, which is a major component of culture.



Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO Le Hoai Trung said over the past more than 1,000 years, Hanoi has affirmed its position as the country’s political, economic, cultural, scientific-technological centre.



On the occasion, the municipal leaders and UNESCO representative pressed the button to inaugurate the website “Hanoi – Creative City”.



Delegates later released pigeons to convey the message for peace and prosperity.



At Ly Thai To flower garden in Hoan Kiem district in the heart of the city in the morning the same day, the municipal leaders and representatives from diplomatic agencies and international organisations joined a walk for peace and a street festival with more than 10,000 artists and people from walks of life taking part.



On July 14 morning, a street carnival with the participation of nearly 100 domestic and foreign artists will also be held on a walking street in Hoan Kiem.



They will also join a parade around Hoan Kiem Lake and stop at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square and Hang Khay – Hai Ba Trung intersection.



Visitors will have a chance to enjoy dances and circus performances.



In particular, many Hanoi traditional foods will be also introduced to visitors at the Hanoi Children’s Palace from July 13-14.-VNA