President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The ceremony saw the participation of foreign ambassadors, representatives of the diplomatic corps, chief representatives of UN organisations in Vietnam, leaders of Vietnamese ministries and agencies as well as officials and experts who have made contributions to Vietnam - UN relations during the past 45 years.Speaking at the event, President Phuc affirmed that becoming the 149th member of the UN started a new historical journey in Vietnam’s national construction and defence. That journey has seen the country reviving from the ruins of wars, its "Doi moi" (renewal) process and deep international integration, and its efforts to become a middle-income developing country with a dynamic economy.Vietnam has always been a friend and a reliable and responsible partner of the international community, and a member of many international organisations, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO). It has also engaged in 17 free trade agreements (FTAs) and is an important part of the global supply chain.During the most difficult years, the UN was the only multilateral aid channel that helped Vietnam rebuild its socio-economic infrastructure and stabilise people's lives, the President said.Since Vietnam launched its "Doi moi" process in 1986, the UN has given effective support for the country to build the institution of the market economy, develop human resources, realise development goals, solve social problems, and lift millions of people out of poverty. Especially, during the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the UN’s COVAX Facility provided a large amount of vaccines for the Southeast Asian nation.President Phuc affirmed that Vietnam is proud of its efforts to carry out the noble missions of the UN. From being a recipient of humanitarian aid, Vietnam has become a reliable and responsible partner of the UN in all key areas, effectively implementing many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).From a country lacking food, Vietnam is today a leading exporter of several agricultural products, contributing to ensuring food security in the region and the world, he said, adding Vietnam is also ready to join the UN in coping with the current food crisis.