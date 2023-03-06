Ceremony marks 75 years of public security force’s implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 6 to mark 75 years since the people’s public security force began to study and implement the six teachings for the force given by President Ho Chi Minh.
The March 6 ceremony marking 75 years since the people’s public security force began to study and implement the six teachings given by President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 6 to mark 75 years since the people’s public security force began to study and implement the six teachings for the force given by President Ho Chi Minh.
In a letter sent to Hoang Mai, Director of the Public Security Department of former Region 7, on March 11, 1948, then President Ho Chi Minh outlined the virtues of a revolutionary public security officer: “To oneself, be hardworking, thrifty, incorruptible and fortright; to colleagues, be cordial and helpful; to the Government, be absolutely loyal; to the people, respect and be polite; to work, be committed; to the enemy, be resolute and smart.”
Addressing the event, held by the Central Public Security Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong congratulated the people’s public security force on its achievements over the 75 years of following President Ho's six teachings.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the ceremony in Hanoi on March 6 (Photo: VNA)As the regional and international situation is predicted to remain complicated and unpredictable, putting new and heavier requirements, he said the force needs to further bring into play their obtained achievements; push ahead with the learning and implementation of the six teachings as well as the late President’s ideology, moral example, and lifestyle; and steer clear of complacency or dropping their guard.
The Party leader stressed that learning the six teachings means fostering the revolutionary morality and the style of a true revolutionary, which should be made a regular and daily task of each public security officer.
The determination to implement and follow the six teachings must be shown in concrete actions; strong efforts and political resolve; and the spirit of thinking big, acting bold, and daring to take responsibility for the sake of common interests, he said.
Besides, the force, especially its leaders, needs to continue setting good examples and taking the lead in the Party building and rectification, according to the Party chief.
State President Vo Van Thuong presents the first-class Fatherland Protection Order to the force in charge of building the people’s public security force at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)General Secretary Trong requested the learning and implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s six teachings be promoted in a more substantive, practical, and effective manner, thus contributing to the successful implementation of the Party’s resolutions, particularly the Politburo’s Resolution No 12 on stepping up the building of a truly clean, strong, regular, elite, and modern people’s public security force meeting high requirements in the new context.
At the ceremony, State President Vo Van Thuong presented the first-class Fatherland Protection Order to the force in charge of building the people’s public security force in honour of its prominent achievements.
Seventy-five outstanding public security officers were also commended by the ministry on this occasion./.