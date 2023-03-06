Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Theoretical, practical values of Party leader’s book on corruption fight highlighted Experts and scholars gathered at a conference in Hanoi on March 6 to highlight the theoretical and practical values of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book on the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, which was published in February.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy PM meets Philippine Secretary of Energy in Tokyo Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Philippine Secretary of Energy Raphael Perpetuo M. Lotilla on the sidelines of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan on March 4.