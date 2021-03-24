Ceremony marks Youth Union’s 90th founding anniversary
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union was established on March 26, 1931. In the photo: The ceremony to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union is held at the National Convention Center. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council presents the Ho Chi Minh Order (third-class) to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, attaches the Ho Chi Minh Order to the traditional flag of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates perform the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates perform the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates attending the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)