Ceremony presents 17th Vietnamese Talent Awards
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first, right), President of the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education and head of the steering board for the Vietnamese Talent Awards Nguyen Thi Doan (second, left) and Chairman of the VNPT group To Thai Dung (first left) present the first prize in the field of digital technology at the ceremony on December 20. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 17th Vietnamese Talent Awards were presented in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 20.
So far, the awards, launched by the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) in 2005, have attracted more than 7,500 authors and scientists with over 3,600 entries. Among them, 210 information technology products and scientific works have been honoured, including 50 applied and implemented in regional and international markets.
This year, organisers presented one first, two second, three third prizes, and three consolation prizes in the field of digital technology; one prize in the field of science - technology; four prizes to four groups of authors in medicine - pharmacy; two prizes to two groups of authors in agriculture and rural development; and five prizes to five individuals in the field of self-learning.
Addressing the event, PM Chinh said the Vietnamese Talent Awards have become a prestigious programme that has effectively connected research and innovation events and applied research results to life. The awards have helped affirm the Vietnamese wisdom, products, brands, and potential in the region and the world.
He congratulated the winners and commended efforts by VAPE, organisations, and sponsors for maintaining the awards over the past year, which he said has considerably contributed to education promotion, talent encouragement, and common national achievements.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the award ceremony in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: VNA)Amid a fast changing world, the globalisation trend, and intensive international integration, especially the Fourth Industrial Revolution strongly affecting every aspect in society, each country, business, and person need to unceasingly learn, do research, make innovation, and apply science - technology to create new values matching the development process. During this process, people is the centre, key stakeholder, main resource, and target of development, he noted.
The Government leader requested ministries, sectors, and localities develop an open educational system that ensures equal learning opportunities and social equality in learning conditions for all people while stepping up the “learning family”, “learning clan”, and “learning community” movement to develop “learning citizens”.
With hundreds of thousands of people becoming learning citizens each year, the country will have a big treasure of talents and an abundant resource of wisdom to build an increasingly high-quality workforce, he went on.
The PM also asked the organisers to consider supplementing other suitable scientific fields to the awards such as the science of education.
He expressed his belief that the honourees will keep nurturing their dreams and ambitions and exert tireless efforts to surmount challenges to create many new ideas and scientific products in order to contribute more to the community, society, and sustainable development of the country./.