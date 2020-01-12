Certificates of national merit awarded to three police officers
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on January 12 announced that the Prime Minister on January 11 issued a decision on granting certificates of national merit to the three police officers who died while performing their duty in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc.
Minister of Public Security General To Lam burn incense in memory of Col. Nguyen Huy Thinh, one of the three police officers who died while performing their duty in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on January 12 announced that the Prime Minister on January 11 issued a decision on granting certificates of national merit to the three police officers who died while performing their duty in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc.
On January 10, the ministry sent a proposal to the Prime Minister on the granting of the certificates, in which it asked for the honour to Col. Nguyen Huy Thinh, Sen. Lt. Duong Duc Hoang Quan, and Sen. Lt. Pham Cong Huy. The three died while performing their duty on January 9.
Also on January 10, President Nguyen Phu Trong signed a decision to grant Victory Orders, first class, to the three posthumously in recognition of their outstanding services to the Motherland./.