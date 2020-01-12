Society Officials present Tet gifts to needy people Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh presented gift packages to poor people from the Cham ethnic group in Ho Chi Minh City on January 11 on the occasion of the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society Overseas Vietnamese gather for Tet celebration The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a meeting for overseas Vietnamese on January 10 to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.

Society Minister visits families of policemen died in Dong Tam disturbance General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, has visited and extended his deep condolences to the families of three police officers who died while doing mission in Dong Tam commune, My Duc district, Hanoi.

Society PM calls for more positive changes in food safety in 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for more positive changes in ensuring food safety in 2020 while chairing a teleconference on food safety on January 11.