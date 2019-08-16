Cha ca features Hanoi flavours

Hanoi’s cuisine is known for its delicacy and elegance from the simplest dish. Cha ca (grilled fish), a simple but truly tasty dish, characterizes the essence of the capital city’s gastronomy.
VNA
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 15:39:00
