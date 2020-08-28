

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency on August 28 decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on charges of “appropriating State secret documents” in line with Article 337 of the Criminal Code 2015.

The Investigation Security Agency also raided his home in Dong Da district, Hanoi, and working office.

Earlier, three defendants were also prosecuted on the same charge, including Nguyen Anh Ngoc working at the secretariat at the Hanoi People’s Committee, Nguyen Hoang Trung, a driver of Chung, and Pham Quang Dung, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security.



Chung was also suspended from duties for 90 days for the verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility regarding two other cases.

The first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at the Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co. Ltd., the Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi, and some related agencies.

The second case regards the violation of regulations on the use and management of State assets causing waste and losses in Hanoi./.