Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee suspended from work
Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Decision 1223/QD-TTg said the suspension is made to serve the investigation into Chung’s involvement in some legal cases.
The duration of the suspension is 90 days, effective from the date of the issuance of the decision./.