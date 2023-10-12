Chairman of Russia’s State Duma to visit Vietnam
Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 15-16.
Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin (Photo: TASS)
The visit will be made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the Vietnamese NA's Committee for External Relations./.