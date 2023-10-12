Chairman of Russia’s State Duma to visit Vietnam hinh anh 1Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin (Photo: TASS)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 15-16. 

The visit will be made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the Vietnamese NA's Committee for External Relations./.

VNA