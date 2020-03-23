Culture - Sports Artists create posters to help COVID-19 fight Fourteen of the best posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department will be used to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Int’l cycling race cancelled because of COVID-19 The Return to the Countryside Cycling Tournament - Gao Hat Ngoc Troi Cup has been cancelled due to ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, organisers have announced.

Culture - Sports COVID-19 forces voting for popular music awards to go online for first time Close to 100 reporters in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will vote online for the 15th edition of the Devotion Music Awards run by Vietnam News Agency’s Sport & Culture newspaper, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organising board said on March 19.