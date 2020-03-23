Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September
The third Challenge Vietnam 2020 will take place in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hòa province, on September 13.
Athletes compete at the swim session at the Challenge Vietnam 2019 (Photo: challengevietnam.com)
Hanoi (VNA) - The third Challenge Vietnam 2020 will take place in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province, on September 13.
The event, which was voted the Best Inaugural Long Distance Triathlon in Asia in 2016 and Best Overall Race in Asia by AsiaTri last year, will include a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run around the city.
The swim session is beginner-friendly with a cut-off time of 70 minutes.
The run course is highly dynamic with runners experiencing a mix of short hills and flat sections. More information could be found at challengevietnam.com./.