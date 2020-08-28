Challenges for Vietnam's water security
With a growing population, increasing demand for water and the negative impacts of climate change, Vietnam faces major challenges in ensuring water security.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTips to save the Earth
The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.
See more
InfographicNine world recognised Ramsar sites in Vietnam
Vietnam owns nine world recognised Ramsar sites.
InfographicCommunity's role in natural disaster mitigation
We cannot eliminate natural disasters but we can seek measures to mitigate their damages, towards life protection and production development.
InfographicVietnam promotes int'l cooperation to solve water resource challenges
In the wake of climate change, increased water use and polluted water resource have become more complicated
InfographicDeveloping solar power in Vietnam
As of June 10, 2018, 100 solar power projects had been added to provincial and national power development plans in Vietnam.
InfographicEfforts to address flood consequences
The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has sent a report to the Prime Minister about the flood situation in northern mountainous provinces and recovery efforts.