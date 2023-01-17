Business Weakening demand continues to dog Vietnamese firms Falling orders caused by weak demand have left firms with no choice but to shed jobs and scale down production in the last months of the lunar year.

Business Cross-border business busy after China’s border reopening As soon as China reopened its border on January 8, business of Vietnam and China turned busy again after a nearly three-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business RCEP brings great business chances for regional firms: experts The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which came into effect a year ago, has brought about great business chances for enterprises in the region, according to experts.

Business HCM City: Nearly 71 trillion VND of public investment in 2023 Ho Chi Minh City has been allocated nearly 71 trillion VND (more than 3 billion USD) of public investment for 2023, including 15.293 billion from the central budget and 55.225 billion from the local budget.