Visitors to the event, which takes place from October 23-25 this year, can witness rituals such as the genie's costume procession, the opening of tower gates, and genie statue bathing. They also have a chance to enjoy performances of local Gi Nang drum and Saranai horn.

Falling on the first day of the seventh month of the Cham calendar, Kate is the biggest festival in the year of the Cham Brahman people. It reminds the ethnic Brahman community of their ancient gods and delivers wishes for bumper harvests and the growth of all beings. T

There are more than 53,700 Cham Brahman people in Ninh Thuan. The Kate Festival was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2017./.

VNA