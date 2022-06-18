Quang Ngoc Nhien, from the Cham ethnic group in Phuoc Dan town in Ninh Phuoc district, has turned a muddy field into a beautiful lotus pond to develop eco-tourism.

"The lotus pond, which was built on a trial basis, has proven efficient. I created a beautiful lotus pond on a muddy field, and it received major attention from tourists far and wide," Nhien said.



When in full bloom, the fragrance and elegant beauty of the lotus flowers add considerably to the rustic charm of Ninh Thuan’s countryside, attracting visitors and photographers.



Visitors can also experience the cultural life of the Cham ethnic group.



Lotus cultivation combined with eco-tourism development has been carried out by ten ethnic Cham households. Lotus tea, lotus seeds, and lotus flowers have brought good profits to the farmers.



The profit from growing lotuses on an area of 1,000 square metres is five to six times higher than cultivating rice.



Noting the potential of lotus farming in developing eco-tourism, Phuoc Dan town is moving away from low-yield crops. Cooperatives will also be established to grow lotus under VietGAP standards and ensure markets for products./.

