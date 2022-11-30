Culture - Sports International Circus Festival to open in December The International Circus Festival is scheduled to take place from December 2-7, bringing together nine units with 29 performances, the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on November 29.

Culture - Sports Famous object designer presents art of assembling with Vietnamese lacquer For the first time, Vietnamese people have a chance to see with their own eyes unique artworks by famous jewellery and object designer Gilles Jonemann that are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.