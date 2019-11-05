Chances for international filmmakers in Vietnam
Within the framework of the Tokyo Film Festival 2019, the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development organized an event to introduce Vietnam’s potential to international filmmakers.
The event highlighted opportunities for producing films as well as provides information and support for foreign film producers. The event is also connecting foreign film makers with their Vietnamese counterparts.
At the event, guests witnessed breathtaking sights and beautiful images of Vietnam and its people as well as some newly released Vietnamese films in a bid to introduce a new aspect of Vietnamese cinema, and at the same time enabling young film producers to approach and break into the international arena./.