Society Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

Society More work needed to improve population quality: official Although Vietnam has obtained some achievements in improving the quality of its population, there is still room for improvement, said Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen.

Society Storks preserved in Bac Ninh Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks. Local people consider them a gift from Mother Nature and are working hard to preserve their habitat.