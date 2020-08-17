Environment Ninh Thuan promotes measures to expand forest coverage The south central province of Ninh Thuan is working towards the goal of a forest coverage rate of 47 percent this year.

Environment Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Environment Nestlé Vietnam commits to zero-waste future Nestlé Vietnam, a nutrition, health and wellness company, has committed to using 100 percent of recycled and reused packaging by 2025 for a green, clean and beautiful Vietnam, according to the company’s General Director Binu Jacob.

Environment Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.