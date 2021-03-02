Society HCM City's police request prosecution of flight attendant for spreading COVID-19 The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City on March 2 said it has received an investigation conclusion and other documents linked to a case of “spreading contagious disease to others” involving a 29-year-old flight attendant, who is Patient 1,342.

Society Prime Minister requests timely COVID-19 vaccination Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 2 asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to conduct widespread COVID-19 vaccination this week after the first 117,600 doses arrived in Vietnam on February 24.

Society HCM City told to get creative to enhance gender equality The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality needs to take creative and effective approaches to ensure gender equality in every aspect, a city leader has said.

Society Driver hailed for saving falling baby Nguyen Ngoc Manh, a delivery driver, has been hailed a hero after he caught a baby who had fallen from the 13th storey of a apartment block in Hanoi.