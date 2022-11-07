Society Dong Thap province to work on preserving 16 traditional craft villages The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is looking at ways to preserve 16 traditional craft villages that face the threat of obsolescence.

Society Vietnam, Laos share experience in mass mobilisation A training course on mass mobilisation between the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on November 7.

Society Twenty years doing social policy credit wholeheartedly Officially launched and put into operation on October 4, 2002, the Viet Nam Bank for Social Policies - as the "extension arm" of the Government - has worked hard to bring preferential capital to the poor and other policy beneficiaries – in a 20-year journey full of hardship, sweat and even tears of thousands of officials and employees in the system.

Society Student sponsorship programme helps promote Vietnam-Cambodia friendship Starting 10 years ago with the engagement of 12 families who sponsored 34 Cambodian students in Vietnam, the “sowing the seeds of friendship” programme has now attracted more than 100 families, organisations and individuals supporting nearly 500 students from the neighbouring country, according to Vice President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Le Tuan Khanh.