Foodbank Vietnam, a charitable project, is being implemented with the aim to reduce food waste and support the needy people. Young people are expected to play an important role in reducing food waste and contributing to food safety.

During the past two years, Foodbank Vietnam has provided needy people in 15 shelters in Ho Chi Minh City with more than 20,000 lunch boxes. The project has received support from local educational institutions, social organisations and enterprises. Its works have also attracted youngsters.

Foodbank Vietnam aims to raise the awareness of young people on food saving through charity works. It has joined hands with other Foodbank branches across the world to host a series of workshops on youngsters’ responsibility in food saving in schools nationwide.

With more charity work to be organised, Foodbank is expected to welcome more contributions from organisations and individuals while reaching more needy people, especially those in remote areas.

It hopes looks to assist other voluntary organisations in delivering lunch boxes at hospitals and shelters.

Statistics from the Vietnam Fatherland Front show that in the first half of 2017, there were 574,000 people suffering from hunger in the country.

Meanwhile, a recent survey by Electrolux on 4,000 households spread across eight countries in Asia and the Pacific said Vietnam ranked second for food waste in the region, following China.-VNA