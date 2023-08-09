Charity walk to support AO victims to take place in HCM City this weekend
Individuals receive certificates of merit for their dedicated efforts to help AO/dioxin victims at a ceremony held on August 7 to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the dioxin disaster in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - A charity walk to support victims of Agent Orange/dioxin is scheduled to take place at Dam Sen Cultural Park in Ho Chi Minh City on August 12.
The event is one of the activities organised by the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin’s HCM City chapter to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the dioxin disaster in Vietnam (August 10).
Speaking at a ceremony early this week, Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, Chairman of the association’s HCM City chapter, said since its inception in 2005, the chapter has carried out many charity programmes to mobilise funds to care for and support AO/Dioxin victims.
It mobilised nearly 8.5 billion VND (356,500 USD) and supported a total of 8,783 AO victims in the first six months of this year, Tho said.
AO victims face many difficulties in their lives and they need more support and care from the community to relieve their pain, he said.
At the ceremony, the association called on individuals and organisations to join hands to provide healthcare services and improve living conditions for AO/dioxin victims.
It awarded certificates of merit for 74 individuals for their dedicated efforts to help AO/dioxin victims.
More than 4.8 million Vietnamese were exposed to the toxin and more than 3 million were victims./.