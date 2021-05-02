Charming Co To island
Located in Co To, Mong Rong (Dragon Claw) Rock Area is a favourite destination for visitors to the island.The rocky area, also called Cau Mi, covers more than 40 hectares, stretching two kilometres northeast to southwest of the island. It has large rocks and mountains reaching out to the sea which look like dragon claws, and thus is called Mong Rong. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A fishing village on Co To island. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors can experience fishing and seafood processing activities on Co To island. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Co To island seen from the top of the Lighthouse. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
From the Lighthouse, tourists can see Small Co To and Thanh Lan islands, home to enchanting golden sand beaches. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
While Hong Van beach and Mong Rong Rock Area are places to enjoy beautiful sunrise, Van Chay beach at the end of Big Co To island is a very poetic and peaceful place to watch sunset. (Photo: VNP/VNA
Co To Island fascinates visitors by its pristine beaches with white sand and clean, clear water, beautiful scenery. Co To’s majestic nature is the combination of forest, sea, fishing village and especially the hospitable islanders. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Coming to Co To, visitors will have a chance to immerse to the nature and beautiful landscape of the island. (Photo: VNP/VNA)