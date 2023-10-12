Charming Hanoi in autumn
For many people, Hanoi is at its most charming in autumn, when the capital is dressed in graceful garb thanks to its nice weather, blue skies, golden sunlight, cool breezes, and falling yellow leaves. Autumn is the most suitable time for wandering around the capital’s beautiful streets, enjoying romantic moments.
The 120-year-old Long Bien Bridge bathed in golden autumn sunlight. (Photo: VNA)
Poetic colours add vibrancy to Hanoi’s streets in autumn. (Photo: VNA)
The autumn morning sunlight at Quan Thanh Temple in Ba Dinh district (Photo: VNA)
Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake - the heart of Hanoi - in autumn (Photo: VNA)
Autumn sunset over Ho Tay (West Lake) (Photo: VNA)