Charming Phu Quoc island city

Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s largest island and one of the world’s most favourite tourism destinations. Boasting many uncharted beaches and forests, Phu Quoc and all of its islets formed Phu Quoc city under Kien Giang province, Vietnam’s first island city, as of January 1, 2021
  • The best experience one can have in Phu Quoc is lying down a bench and watch the sea in peace. Travellers can stroll along the beach and enjoy the moment (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)

  • Seafood at Sao beach is always freshly caught by local fishermen (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)

  • An entertainment complex is being built in Thom islet (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)

  • The longest cable car built by Sun Group was put into operation in 2018 (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists enjoy watching coral reef and marine creatures (Photo: VNA)

  • Ong Doi cape is another stunning destination to the south of Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)

  • Phu Quoc island boasts an impressive 150km long coast with renowned beaches such as Sao, Khem, Dai, Truong and Ong (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)

  • Part of primeval forest in the north of Phu Quoc island (Source: saigonstartravel.com)

