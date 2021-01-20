Charming Phu Quoc island city
The best experience one can have in Phu Quoc is lying down a bench and watch the sea in peace. Travellers can stroll along the beach and enjoy the moment (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
Seafood at Sao beach is always freshly caught by local fishermen (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
An entertainment complex is being built in Thom islet (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
The longest cable car built by Sun Group was put into operation in 2018 (Photo: VNA)
Tourists enjoy watching coral reef and marine creatures (Photo: VNA)
Ong Doi cape is another stunning destination to the south of Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)
Phu Quoc island boasts an impressive 150km long coast with renowned beaches such as Sao, Khem, Dai, Truong and Ong (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
Part of primeval forest in the north of Phu Quoc island (Source: saigonstartravel.com)
