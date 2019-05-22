Chatbot Vietnam CEO Le Anh Tien (Source: www.vir.com.vn)

- Chatbot Vietnam JSC has won an award for a technology solution in the “E-business” category at the UN’s World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) held in the Switzerland.It was among 18 winners from countries, which have developed information technology.The salesbot product of Chatbot Vietnam was evaluated as an innovative product, capable of developing and affecting information technology development in Vietnam.At the event, the Vietnamese firm overcame rivals from the region like China and Indonesia, meeting the rigorous standards of the organising board.Salesbot is a technology product for sales developed based on popular messenger platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Zalo or Viber.Chatbot Vietnam specialises in providing diverse chatbot and technology solutions, helping its users reduce cost and time to introduce their brands, services and products to customers.-VNA