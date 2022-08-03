Business Vietnam, China negotiate phytosanitary requirements for fruit exports Vietnam and China are negotiating to develop phytosanitary protocols for eight kinds of Vietnamese fruits exported to China.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on August 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on August 3, up 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic CPI up 0.4% in July 2022 The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.