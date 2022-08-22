Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prices of plane and train tickets to tourist destinations for coming National Day (September 2) holiday have cooled down, and many are still available.



With the four-day holiday (September 1-4) one week away, people still have chances to choose their favourite destinations.



Specifically, for flights on September 1 on Hanoi – Nha Trang route, Vietnam Airlines offers one-way tickets from 1.7 million VND (73 USD) while Vietjet Air sells at 1.5-2.4 million VND (inclusive of tax and fees) and Bamboo Airways over 2 million VND.

On Hanoi – Da Nang route, passengers could fly Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways or Vietjet two-way at prices of more or less than 2 million VND, inclusive of fees.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

From September 2, many cheaper tickets will be available at below 1 million VND one-way.

During the holiday, Vietnam Airlines will offer over 400,000 seats on domestic routes, up over 50% from 2019.

The Vietnam Railways Corporation also plans to increase trains during the holiday at prices only 77-84 percent of those offered during peak time in summer./.