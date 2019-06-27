Drivers are practising during examinations.

(Photo: VNA)

Drivers who try to cheat in driving tests or buy fake driving licences would face a five year driving ban.The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) and the Ministry of Public Security are planning a crackdown on those selling counterfeit driving licences or provide audiovisual telecommunication equipment to help drivers pass the tests.There are many offers of fake driving licences and health examination reports online. The illegal activities have been busier especially since the DRVN decided to increase the number of test questions to 600 from 450, according to Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper’s report.However, the authorities have warned that anyone caught trying to drive with fake documents could find themselves banned from the roads for five years. The new rule will start in September.The directorate has strengthened coordination with media agencies to provide regulations on training drivers and granting driving licences, he said.Transport departments and examination centres in all cities and provinces were asked to make public the official places for training, registering the tests and renewing licences.The directorate has requested transport departments nationwide to strictly deal with the case that examiners who bring along telecommunication equipment in examination rooms to cheat.People who want to take part in driving training courses or examinations should register in legal offices to avoid being scammed, the directorate has warned.In addition, the transport departments have to carry out periodical investigations on driving examinations to root out illegal activity.This month, the directorate will complete the data connection with the Transport Police Department to track information of granting licences and drivers.-VNS/VNA