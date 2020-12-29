Business Vietnam, Ukraine strive for 1 billion USD in bilateral trade Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach and Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Kachka agreed to make greater efforts to push bilateral trade to 1 billion USD within the next three years.

Business PM decides to establish Vietnam Stock Exchange Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision 37/2020/QD-TTg on the establishment of the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX), with the aim of unifying the stock market and ensuring efficient, fair, open and transparent activities.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,148 VND per USD on December 29, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Trade surplus posts record high since 2016 Vietnam is estimated to enjoy a trade surplus of 19.1 billion USD this year – the highest since 2016.