Cheo - traditional theatrical art imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity
Cheo is a traditional theatrical art imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity. It is believed to have originated in the 10th century and has its roots in village festivals in the Red River Delta.
VNA
VNA
Cheo traditional theatrical art Cultural identiy Play folk songs folk dances Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
InfographicAMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022
In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.
See more
InfographicThree Vietnamese dishes among best street foods in Asia: CNN
Listing the 50 best street foods in Asia, CNN said that Asian street food offers variety and lots of flavor. Visitors to Vietnam cannot miss the opportunity to enjoy the 3 following special dishes.
Infographic"Then" practice of ethnic groups in Vietnam
“Then” practice in Vietnam is a fundamental part of the spiritual life of Tay, Nung, and Thai ethnic groups, reflecting the relations between human beings and the universe.
InfographicVietnamese woman triumphs at “world’s toughest” triathlon
Vu Phuong Thanh has become the first Vietnamese to win Swiss Ultra Deca Continuous Triathlon World Championship - the toughest triathlon competition in the world.
InfographicFour famous Vietnamese waterfalls introduced in stamp collection
The Vietnam Post Corporation launched a set of stamps featuring famous waterfalls in Vietnam on August 15, aiming to promote the country's scenic landscapes to the public.
Infographic11th ASEAN Para Games
The 11th ASEAN Para Games takes place from July 26 to August 7 with 14 sports. The Vietnamese contingent joins the regional sporting event with 153 members, including 120 athletes.