Cheo – Vietnamese traditional stage art

Cheo is a form of Vietnamese traditional stage art, which strongly develops in the north, especially the Red River delta. It originated in the 10th century from folk music and dance and is popular in areas in the north. The dossier for Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera) art of the Red River Delta will be compiled to seek UNESCO recognition as cultural heritage of the world.
  • People’s Artist Thanh Ngoan, currently Director of Vietnam Cheo Theatre, in her first role in the classical cheo play “Quan Am Thi Kinh” (Goddess of Mercy). (Photo: VNA)

  • Meritorious Artist Thu Huyen performs the role of Thi Mau in the classical cheo play “Quan Am Thi Kinh”. (Photo: VNA)

  • A performance of Vietnamese cheo at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, France (Photo: VNA)

  • A rehearsal of artists of the Vietnam Cheo Theatre (Photo: VNA)

  • The unique folk art of Cheo Tau- a form of traditional singing performed on a row boat remains popular in Tan Hoi commune on the outskirts of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Cheo is considered as an indispensable part of Vietnamese spirit which is needed to be preserved and developed together with the development of society. (Photo: VNA)

