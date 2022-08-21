Cheo – Vietnamese traditional stage art
People’s Artist Thanh Ngoan, currently Director of Vietnam Cheo Theatre, in her first role in the classical cheo play “Quan Am Thi Kinh” (Goddess of Mercy). (Photo: VNA)
Meritorious Artist Thu Huyen performs the role of Thi Mau in the classical cheo play “Quan Am Thi Kinh”. (Photo: VNA)
A performance of Vietnamese cheo at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, France (Photo: VNA)
A rehearsal of artists of the Vietnam Cheo Theatre (Photo: VNA)
The unique folk art of Cheo Tau- a form of traditional singing performed on a row boat remains popular in Tan Hoi commune on the outskirts of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Cheo is considered as an indispensable part of Vietnamese spirit which is needed to be preserved and developed together with the development of society. (Photo: VNA)