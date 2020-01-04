Culture - Sports Display of Saigon – from feudal urban areas to western city A photo exhibition on Saigon – from feudal urban area to western city opened in Ho Chi Minh City on January 3, on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Vietnam Archives Day.

Culture - Sports Seven historic sites, attractions earn national special relic status The Prime Minister has decided to grant the national special relic status to seven historic sites and attractions in the northern and central regions of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Culture-sports-tourism sector reports a successful 2019 The culture, sports and tourism sector has made a number of important achievements in 2019, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said at a regular press conference on January 3.