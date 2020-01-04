Cherry blossoms warm up Da Lat’s winter
Hanoi (VNA) – Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is now decorated with the soft pink colour of cherry blossoms.
The mai anh dao (Prunus Cesacoides) cherry blossoms are in full bloom along streets across the city.
The wild Himalayan cherry trees have flowers with a single layer of five petals.
Researcher Nguyen Huu Tranh from the Lam Dong provincial Science and Technology Department said mai anh dao is popular in Southeast Asia and found at an altitude of more than 1,000m. The trees can be seen on Himalayan ranges in northern India, southern China, Myanmar and northern Thailand.
According to some researchers, the trees are native to Da Lat, but others say they were imported from elsewhere.
In October, the tree’s leaves turn yellow and fall, leaving bare branches during the winter. When spring arrives, the trees awaken and flower from root to top. The flowers last for half a month.
Mai anh dao is the pride of locals, and leave a lasting impression on visitors.
Tran Hung Dao street, Xuan Huong Lake, Tuyen Lam Lake and Da Quy boast the most trees. On hills in Lac Duong town, there are many old trees that still offer the wild beauty of mai anh dao./.