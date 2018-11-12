A corner of Thailand's Chiang Mai province

(Photo: chiangmai.bangkok.com)

Thailand's Chiang Mai province has been selected to host the Routes Asia Development Forum 2020 (RA 2020) - Asia's largest commercial aviation business summit.A press conference to announce the event was co-chaired by President of the Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, Chiang Mai Governor Supachai Iamsuwan, and Director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau Jirut Israngkul Na Ayutthaya.They revealed that the event organisers, UBM Information, had given Thailand high marks for its readiness to organize the event and the potential of the country’s airports. They said the event will be held in May 2020 in Chiang Mai, adding that it will be an opportunity for Thailand to showcase its potential as a regional aviation hub.The Routes Asia Development Forum is an annual aviation event that takes place in different cities across the world. Over 2,000 attendees and representatives from 100 airlines, 200 airports and 50 tourism agencies are expected to participate in RA 2020.