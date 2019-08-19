Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Phan Van Giang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 19 for Chief of Staff of the US Air Force Gen. David Goldfein.



Giang told his guest that defence ties between Vietnam and the US are growing in line with the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation signed in 2011 and the Vietnam – US Joint Vision Statement on Defence Relations signed in 2015.



The two countries have reaped effective results in bilateral defence cooperation such as exchange of delegations, dialogue consultation, settlement of war consequences, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance, medical medicine and United Nations peacekeeping.



Goldfein, for his part, suggested that both sides should continue increasing the exchange of visits and professional consultations and sharing experience in flight safety, aviation medicine, search and rescue operations, English and pilot training.



He expressed his belief that bilateral defence ties will thrive for the sake of each country, thus contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.-VNA