Politics Vietnam, Nepal promote cooperation in consular affairs The Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi on October 31 handed over an appointment decision to honourary consul in Nepal Rajesh Kazi Shrestha.

Politics Vietnam enhances press cooperation with Cuba, RoK Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper Le Quoc Minh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 31 for President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta.

Politics Three draft revised laws, one bill in focus of parliament on November 1 The draft revised laws on land, money laundering fight, and cooperatives and a bill on civil defence are under consideration at the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 1.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.