Chief of VPA general staff chairs rehearsals for AARM-30 opening, closing ceremonies
The 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30) will be hosted by Vietnam next week(Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence on October 31 chaired the rehearsals for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30) to be hosted by Vietnam next week.
Cuong hailed efforts and close coordination of agencies, units and forces engaging in the preparations for the events, asking them to deal with remaining issues to ensure the ceremonies are held in a thorough and solemn manner, showing the cultural identity of the Vietnamese culture.
The highlight of the ceremonies will be art performances featuring artists from the VPA.
Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong and delegates visit an exhibition serving AARM-30 (Photo: qdnd.vn)AARM-30 is not only a competition for talented gunners from the armed forces of ASEAN countries, but also an opportunity for them to strengthen solidarity, friendship, mutual understanding and exchange.
The hosting of AARM-30 affirms Vietnam's intensive and extensive international integration. At the same time, it will give a chance to the armies of ASEAN countries to show their determination to promote strong and in-depth cooperation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and sustainable development of each country as well as the region and the world.
The Vietnamese team came third at the 29th AARM-29, which was held in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia.
The team, comprising 33 Vietnamese officers and soldiers from the VPA, brought home nine gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals in categories of submachine gun, machine gun and shotgun.
The first and second places belonged to Thailand and Indonesia, respectively./.