Politics PM's official visit to Republic of Korea Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid an official visit to the Republic of Korea on November 27-28. He held talks with President Moon Jae-in on November 27 in Seoul.

Politics 11 laws, codes adopted at NA 8th session Legislators met at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 27, the last working day of the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Venezuelan ambassador honoured with academy’s insignia The Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) on November 27 presented the “For the cause of political theory training” insignia to Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Jorge Rondon Uzcategui, in recognition of his contributions to the academy’s political theory training.