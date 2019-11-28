Chief of VPA General Staff Phan Van Giang active in India
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang (centre) in a meeting with the India's Western Naval Command
(Photo: qdnd.vn)
New Delhi (VNA) – Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on November 27 had a meeting with Chief of Staff of India’s Western Naval Command Vice Admiral R.B.Pandit as part of his official visit to India.
Speaking highly of the cooperation results between the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Western Naval Command in the past time, Giang hoped that the cooperative ties will be further enhanced in the time ahead.
R.B.Pandit, for his part, affirmed the navy forces of both sides have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in the past time, with a multitude of friendship visits and exchanges of navy ships.
He added that the Western Naval Command will step up comprehensive cooperation with the Vietnamese navy force in the fields of delegation exchange, training and information sharing.
Earlier, Giang visited the Indian Army’s Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya city, during which he expressed his hope that the OTA will bolster cooperation and enhance experience sharing with the Vietnamese army officer colleges.
OTA Commandant Lieut. Gen S.Srivastava said that Giang’s visit manifested leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence’s interest in the OTA and Vietnamese military trainees who are pursuing study at the school.
On the occasion, Giang visited Vietnamese students at the OTA, several training facilities of the school, as well as Talwar-class frigate and aircraft carrier repair workshop of the Western Naval Command./.