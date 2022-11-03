Chief of VPA general staff visits Brunei
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence is leading a high-ranking VPA delegation to visit Brunei from November 3-6.
The visit is made at the invitation of the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.
It aims to strengthen the political trust and mutual understanding between the two militaries and promote their cooperation, thus contributing to reinforcing and developing the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Brunei./.