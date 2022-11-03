Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Draft bills debated at NA's ongoing 4th session Legislators discussed in groups the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) and draft E-Transaction Law (revised) in the morning of November 2 - the 11th working day of the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing 4th session.

Politics Ha Nam province expects to boost cooperative ties in green production with Denmark The northern province of Ha Nam expects to welcome more businesses and investors from Denmark who are interested in surveying the local investment environment, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Xuan Duong has said.

Politics Vietnam, Czech Republic beef up cooperation in fight against crimes The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and legal enforcement agencies of the Czech Republic have been working closely together to fight crimes, especially trans-national, hi-tech, drug, and human trafficking crimes while taking measures to protect citizens of each country, said Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam.