Culture - Sports Vietnam Food Travel Map project announced The Vietnam Food Travel Map project, the first of its kind and developed by culinary artisans and experts, was unveiled during a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on April 1.

Culture - Sports Month-long events on way to honour cultures of Vietnamese ethnic groups A kaleidoscope of cultures, rituals, and cuisine of ethnic minority groups around the country will be highlighted throughout April at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town on the outskirts of Hanoi.