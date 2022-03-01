Children aged 5-11 to get 0.2ml of Pfizer vaccine each dose
Children aged between 5 and 11 in Vietnam will be administered with Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine with a dosage of 0.2ml, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry on March 1 issued a decision amending Article 1 of a decision on conditional approval of vaccines for urgent needs in COVID-19 prevention and control.
People aged from 12 will receive 0.3ml of Pfizer each dose.
The Government recently decided to buy 21.9 million doses of Pfizer for children aged 5-11.
As of February 27, Vietnam had administered 193.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.