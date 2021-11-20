On display are 250 art works selected from 2,300 entries in the “For a triumphant Vietnam” contest.

Contestants are children that were or are being treated at hospitals around the country and from SOS children villages across the country.

Launched on August 8, the “For a triumphant Vietnam” contest is being co-organised by “The Sun of Hope” (formerly The Sun) program, the Hope Foundation, and the Foreign Trade University.

People can also visit the exhibition online. According to organizers, the paintings will also be exhibited in several other countries.

The exhibition will run until November 22. Paintings on display will also be sold, at prices starting from 500,000 VND, to support a fund for cancer patients and disadvantaged children./.

