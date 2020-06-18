Children with facial deformities to receive free check-ups, surgerical operations
Free check-ups and surgerical operations will be provided to underprivileged children with cleft lips or cleft palates from June 22 to 26 in Hanoi.
A doctor of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Hanoi gives check-up to a child with cleft lips (Photo: VNA)
Organised by the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, Operation Smile Vietnam, and local hospitals, the programme is intended to bring new smiles and hopes to disadvantaged children, the national fund said on June 18.
Examinations will be provided on June 22 and 23 while surgerical operations will be conducted until June 26 at the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital.
The programme targets children aged six months of age or older as well as adolescents and adults with cleft lips, cleft palates, or other facial deformities.
It will also cover part of the travel and accommodation costs incurred by patients during their stay in hospital./.