Society President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tribute to former PM Vo Van Kiet President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of the Party and State leaders on June 11 offered incense in memory of former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet, and planted trees at a memorial site dedicated to the late PM in Vung Liem township, Vung Liem district, southern Vinh Long province.

Society Thach Khe iron ore mining project needs careful consideration: PM Socio-economic, environmental and social welfare impacts of the Thach Khe iron ore mining project must be taken into consideration thoroughly to soon decide whether or not to deploy it, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested.

Society 110th birthday of late Chairman of Council of Ministers marked in Vinh Long President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony marking the 110th birthday of Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung in the late leader’s homeland in southern Vinh Long province on June 11.

Society PM Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to heroic martyrs in Ha Tinh province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 11 offered incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-junction national special historical relic site in memory of heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, during his working trip to the central province of Ha Tinh.