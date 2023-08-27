Data from the Foreign Investment Agency at the Ministry of Planning and Investment reveals that between January and July, Chinese investors registered over 2.33 billion USD in Vietnam, ranking third among foreign investors.

Moreover, with the number of new projects put into consideration, China holds the top rank with a total of 325.

Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, China continues to register considerable investments in Vietnam, consistently securing the third or fourth place in the foreign investors' lineup.

Statistics show that, China’s registered capital in Vietnam was 2.46 billion USD in 2020, 2.92 billion USD in 2021, and 2.5 billion USD in 2022.

Recent reports indicate that Chinese investors' interest in the Vietnamese market is indeed increasing./.

VNA