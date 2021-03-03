China becomes largest FDI source for Malaysia in 2020
Illustrative image (Photo: https://themalaysianreserve.com/)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – China became the largest source of foreign direct investments (FDI) for Malaysia in 2020, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said on March 3.
Malaysia recorded a total of 15.85 billion USD worth of FDI in 2020, equivalent to only 39.1 percent of the figure in 2019.
Statistics from MIDA showed that China, Singapore, and the Netherlands were the top three FDI sources for Malaysia, accounting for more than 50 percent of the total approved FDI for the year.
Among the major economic sectors, the manufacturing sector led in attracting FDI investments, recording 13.97 billion USD.
Injecting 4.3 billion USD into Malaysia’s manufacturing, China remained as the top investor in the sector, and became the largest source of foreign investments in the field for five consecutive years./.