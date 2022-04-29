Politics Can Tho, Australia seek stronger cooperation in climate change response Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong on April 28 had a working session with Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie, during which the two sides sought stronger cooperation in climate change adaptation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 29.

Politics State, National Assembly leaders pay tribute to war martyrs President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation off high-ranking officials on April 29 offered incense at the Quang Tri ancient citadel, a special national relic site, in memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the famous Quang Tri battle to defend the country.

Politics Vietnam-Japan relationship makes firm strides: Ambassador The relationship between Vietnam and Japan has made firm strides towards the opening of a new period, and is expected to grow further in the future, Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio has said.